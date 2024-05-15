New Haven County resident Tyssan Woods, age 18, of Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, for the Thursday, March 28 incident on Westport Avenue.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the department received a call around 5 a.m., March 28, for an attempted carjacking at gunpoint in the area of Westport Avenue.

As officers were responding to the location, the department received a second call for a gunpoint carjacking of a BMW X3 in the area of Westport Avenue, Podgorski said.

Podgorski said some 20 minutes later, Stamford Police received calls for two carjackings in their city. Norwalk patrol officers located the stolen BMW that same morning after it was damaged and dumped by the suspects.

The Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and determined the stolen BMW was used during the attempted carjacking in Norwalk. Norwalk detectives worked with other law enforcement agencies and learned that Waterbury Police arrested Woods in one of the vehicles stolen from Stamford, Podgorski said.

Norwalk detectives responded to the Waterbury Police Department and arrested Woods, charging him with robbery and attempted robbery.

He was held on a $2 million bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Barron at 203-854-3031 or JBarron@norwalkct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.