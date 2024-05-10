The incident leading to the arrest began in New Haven County on Wednesday, May 8, when a Milford Police officer saw a black Acura TSX allegedly slow down in the middle of an intersection and create a backfire while traveling west on Boston Post Road.

According to Milford Police, officers stopped the Acura and approached the vehicle, soon seeing what appeared to be a firearm in the back seat. At this time, the driver, 19-year-old Kenneth Pagan, put his car back in drive and took off at high speed, authorities said.

Pagan then struck one officer and a police vehicle, almost hitting another officer as well in the process. Police followed Pagan to his Bridgeport residence, where they took him into custody, according to the department.

The firearm seen in Pagan's vehicle was later found to be a toy "gel blaster" gun, authorities said.

After his arrest, Pagan was charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Interfering with officers;

Reckless driving;

Engaging police in pursuit;

Causing unnecessary noise;

Striking an officer with a motor vehicle.

Pagan was later released after posting a $40,000 bond. He will appear in court on Tuesday, June 4.

