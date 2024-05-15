Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Woman Nabbed After Milford West Shore Middle School Incident

A 33-year-old woman was hit with criminal charges after causing a disturbance at a Connecticut middle school and refusing to leave, police said.

The incident happened at West Shore Middle School in Milford, police said.

The incident happened at West Shore Middle School in Milford, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

New Haven County resident Uniese Rivera of Milford was arrested following an incident at West Shore Middle School on Wednesday, May 1, Milford Police announced on Wednesday, May 15.

According to the department, on the day of the incident, Rivera allegedly caused a disturbance and yelled profanities at the school. She also refused to leave after school staff told her to several times, police said.

She was later taken into custody on Friday, May 10 on an active arrest warrant and charged with: 

  • First-degree criminal trespass;
  • Breach of peace.

Rivera will appear in court on Thursday, June 6. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE