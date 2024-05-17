Already Convicted Naugatuck Man Caught With Child Porn: Feds

New Haven County resident Travis Tilley of Naugatuck has been charged in connection with child exploitation offenses, including the possession of artificially generated pornography, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced on Monday, May 13.

According to federal officials, at the time of his latest arrest, Tilley had been serving a 15-year term of probation following his 2019 conviction for risk of injury to a child, which involved sex with a person younger than 13, and child pornography possession.

On March 29, 2023, state probation officers seized Tilley's laptop and flash drive and began analyzing them, soon discovering that he had allegedly used prohibited software and had accessed sites providing sexually explicit material, officials said.

Additionally, investigators found that Tilley was also using encrypted email and messaging services, as well as an operating system configured to leave no digital footprint. He was also found to be a member of internet chat rooms focusing on child pornography, some of which was AI-generated, according to officials.

Federal officials also added that Tilley was found to possess two videos showing the sexual exploitation of prepubescent children, around 60 images of AI-generated child pornography, and sexually explicit chat room messages.

Tilley, who has been detained in state custody since March 2023, is now charged with:

Receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum term of 40 years;

Possession of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum term of 20 years.

The penalties in this latest case are enhanced because of Tilley's past conviction, federal officials said.

Tilley made his first appearance in New Haven federal court on Monday, May 13.

