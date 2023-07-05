°

Westbrook Teen Driver Killed After Hitting Tree

A Connecticut teenager was killed after allegedly losing control of his car and hitting a tree.

The area of the deadly crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Nathaniel Appell Jr., age 19, was killed around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4  in Middlesex County, in Westbrook, said the Connecticut State Police.

Appel, a resident of Westbrook, was driving a 2002 Honda Accord LX when for an unknown reason it left the road near 679 Old Clinton Road and hit a tree, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.

