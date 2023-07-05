Westbrook Teen Driver Killed After Hitting Tree

Nathaniel Appell Jr., age 19, was killed around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 in Middlesex County, in Westbrook, said the Connecticut State Police.
Appel, a resident of Westbrook, was driving a 2002 Honda Accord LX when for an unknown reason it left the road near 679 Old Clinton Road and hit a tree, state police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are still investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.
