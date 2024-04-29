Suspects On Run After Middletown Gas Station Robbery

The incident occurred in Middlesex County at around 4 a.m. on Monday, April 29, at the Sunoco gas station at 519 Washington St. in Middletown.

According to Chief Erik Costa of the Middletown Police, the store clerk, who was not injured, told police that four men, all wearing ski masks and gloves, entered the store and ordered him to stay where he was.

The suspects then stole items from the store, including $1,250 in cash and change and more than $5,000 in other merchandise, including cigarettes and vapes, Costa said.

The suspects left the store and traveled east on Washington Street in a white Ford Fusion with Michigan Registration EGM5043 and a blue Mazda CX-9 Touring bearing CT Registration JM1.

The Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is encouraged to call Det. D. Semper at 860-638-4145.

