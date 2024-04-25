Overcast 43°

Shooting Causes Wesleyan University To Shelter-In-Place

A suspect has been apprehended after a shooting in a Connecticut town led a nearby university to shelter in place.

The area of the shooting with the university next door.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Middlesex County around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the area of Pearl Street and Court Street in Middletown.

According to Middletown Police Chief Erik Costa, officers responded to the shooting area where a caller reported multiple shots had been fired, and a blue SUV fled the area.

Following the shots, nearby Wesleyan University went into a shelter-in-place mode. The shooting was not on university property, and no students or faculty were injured, said Mike Mavredakis, a university spokesman. 

Officers arrived moments later and spotted a man running south on Broad Street. Officers pursued him through backyards on Broad Street, and he was detained on Hamlin Street without incident, Costa said. 

The scene was secured, and no injuries were reported. 

"It is believed that the parties knew one another and that this was not a random act of violence," Costa said. "There is no longer a specific public safety concern."

Police did not release the name of the suspect. 

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

