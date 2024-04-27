Three 18-year-olds, Jonathan Gosnell, Henry Grabowski, and Mackie Olynnger, were arrested by warrant in connection with vandalism in Middlesex County at the Valley Regional High School in Deep River, Connecticut State Police announced on Friday, April 26.

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Sunday, April 7, when troopers learned of vandalism discovered at the school, located at 256 Kelsey Hill Rd.

According to police, a portable classroom and the main building were both damaged during the overnight hours. In total, the damage to the building and facilities was reported to be more than $20,000, authorities said.

An investigation into the incident conducted by police and high school staff eventually resulted in the identification of the three suspects and a fourth juvenile suspect.

Gosnell, Grabowski, and Olynnger were all charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

First-degree criminal mischief;

Third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary;

First-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

The trio has since been released on bond and will appear in Middletown Superior Court in May.

