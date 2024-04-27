Overcast 43°

SHARE

3 Cause $20K In Damage At Deep River's Valley Regional HS

Three men and one juvenile suspect face charges after causing over $20,000 in damage to a high school in Connecticut, police announced. 

Jonathan Gosnell (left),&nbsp;Mackie Olynnger (middle), and&nbsp;Henry Grabowski were all charged in connection with the vandalism, police said.

Jonathan Gosnell (left), Mackie Olynnger (middle), and Henry Grabowski were all charged in connection with the vandalism, police said.

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Three 18-year-olds, Jonathan Gosnell, Henry Grabowski, and Mackie Olynnger, were arrested by warrant in connection with vandalism in Middlesex County at the Valley Regional High School in Deep River, Connecticut State Police announced on Friday, April 26. 

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Sunday, April 7, when troopers learned of vandalism discovered at the school, located at 256 Kelsey Hill Rd. 

According to police, a portable classroom and the main building were both damaged during the overnight hours. In total, the damage to the building and facilities was reported to be more than $20,000, authorities said.

An investigation into the incident conducted by police and high school staff eventually resulted in the identification of the three suspects and a fourth juvenile suspect.

Gosnell, Grabowski, and Olynnger were all charged with:

  • Third-degree burglary;
  • First-degree criminal mischief;
  • Third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary;
  • First-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

The trio has since been released on bond and will appear in Middletown Superior Court in May. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE