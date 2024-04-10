The arrests stemmed from an incident in Middlesex County on Tuesday, April 9 just after 7:45 p.m., when a disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Essex was reported to authorities, according to Connecticut State Police.

Arriving troopers soon met with two victims inside their apartment who told them they were not injured. The victims then added that two men known to them had broken into the apartment while holding a knife. However, one of the apartment's residents was able to grab the knife, leading to the two suspects running away, according to police.

One of the victims said they and the suspects, identified as Essex residents Jacob Olsen, age 20, and Jaidan Amendola, age 18, had been involved in a fight in another location just before the alleged home invasion, authorities said.

Police then deployed a K9 unit to find the suspects but could not locate them. Hours later though, while driving to Olsen's last known address, investigators saw a car associated with one of his family members parked at a gas station on Main Street in Centerbrook. When they approached the car, they found the duo allegedly crouched down inside while attempting to hide. Olsen and Amendola were then detained.

When troopers asked Olsen about the alleged home invasion, he admitted that he had "kicked" the apartment's door and that he had displayed a knife. He also admitted one of the victims had taken this knife from him, according to police.

As for Amendola, he acknowledged entering the apartment but did not give any more information.

Following the investigation, Olsen and Amendola were arrested and both charged with:

First-degree burglary;

Disorderly conduct;

Interfering with a police investigation.

Additionally, Olsen was also charged with home invasion and first-degree threatening, police said.

Both men were each held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond and were transferred to the custody of the state Department of Correction pending their arraignments on Wednesday, April 10 at Middletown Superior Court.

