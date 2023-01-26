These CT Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition

Three restaurants in Connecticut have been recognized as semifinalists for a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs.

The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991.

Outstanding Restaurant Presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water:

Cora Cora, which is located in West Hartford at 162 Shield St. The restaurant is known for serving chicken, seafood, and steak dishes with a Peruvian twist.

Best Chefs by Region Presented by Capitol One:

Christian Hunter of Community Table, located in Litchfield County at 223 Litchfield Turnpike in Washington. The restaurant is known for using locally-grown ingredients to create recipes for its ever-changing menu to reflect different seasons, according to its website.

Renee Touponce of The Port Of Call in New London County, located in Mystic at 15 Water St. The nautical-themed cocktail lounge and restaurant features a "cocktail-driven" experience with dishes drawn from across the world, according to the business's website.

The semi-finalists of the competition are recognized across 23 categories.

The finalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Click here to view all semifinalists.

