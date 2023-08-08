Unionville Teen Clocked At 110 MPH In West Hartford Speed Enforcment Zone, Police Say

Hartford County resident Colin Coyle, age 18, of Unionville, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 5 while heading east on Mountain Road.

Members of the West Hartford Police Department were conducting speed enforcement on Albany Avenue when Coyle when flying by in his Camaro in a 40 mph zone, said the West Hartford Police.

Coyle was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding. His vehicle was towed and he will be due in Hartford Superior Court later this month.

The Traffic Division routinely conducts speed enforcement throughout town, the department said.

"Traveling at extreme speeds like this endangers everyone on the roadways," the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.