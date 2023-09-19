South Windsor Woman Charged After Rollover Crash Causes Hours-Long Highway Closure

The incident took place in Hartford County in Rocky Hill around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

According to Connecticut State Police, a car owned by Hartford County resident Fernandita Aquino-Almonte, age 37, of South Windsor, was driving in the left lane of four when the driver -- police are not sure if it was Aquino-Almonte -- suddenly changed lanes and decelerated “for an unknown reason,” causing a tractor-trailer to hit the back of the vehicle and roll over.

No injuries were reported, but the highway was shut down for hours as the tractor-trailer was removed, state police said.

Aquino-Almonte was charged with:

Liability of an owner, operator, lessee

Operating without insurance

Evading responsibility

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Interfering with an officer.

She was released without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 29.

