South Windsor Armed Facebook Marketplace Robber Nabbed In Condo Basement, Police Say

The incident occurred in Hartford County around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Strawbridge Condominium Complex, on Mill Pond Drive in South Windsor.

During the morning hours, South Windsor Police responded to the complex for reports of an armed robbery that occurred after an attempted Facebook Marketplace transaction involving the sale of an iPhone, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police.

The suspect displayed a firearm during the robbery, Cleverdon said. While investigators were attempting to identify the suspect using technological resources, a second armed robbery with a displayed firearm occurred in the same area.

K-9 Mason responded to the area and was able to locate the victim’s wallet and then track it directly to the front door of a condo at Mill Pond Drive.

Officers contacted the resident, who was shown a ring camera photograph of the suspect. The resident identified the James Majors Jr., age 19, of Hartford, and said he was in the basement.

Majors surrendered without incident. A search of the residence located a black P80 pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

Majors was charged with:

Robbery

Threatening

Illegal possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine

He was held a $100,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

