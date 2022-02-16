Contact Us
Politics

Here's Why Lamont Will Be Spending A Week In Israel

Zak Failla
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signing the bill into law. Photo Credit: Twitter/@GovNedLamont

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will be traveling overseas to Isreal to lead an economic development mission.

The Democratic governor announced this week that he will be part of a convoy heading to Israel, where he intends to promote Connecticut as a promising place for start-up companies and to strengthen relations overseas.

 “Part of growing Connecticut’s innovation ecosystem includes adding diverse businesses from all around the world,” Lamont said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for Connecticut to strengthen its ties with Israel and provide these innovative companies with an option for any US expansion.”

Lamont will be leading the business development mission to Israel on Thursday, Feb. 17, and is scheduled to return stateside the following week on Thursday, Feb. 24.

He is expected to meet with both business and Israeli government officials during his stay.

“We’ll be fostering collaboration and innovation among our small, but mighty states, while encouraging investment and job growth here,” Lamont said. “We’re boldly saying to people everywhere that ‘Connecticut is open for business.’

“The time is always right to put Connecticut in the best economic position possible,” he added. “Our world is becoming ever more connected, and by building deeper relationships with our Israeli counterparts in the public and private sector, we're creating opportunity and continuing our economic comeback.” 

