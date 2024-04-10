Police: Man Spends $5K With Forged Checks In South Windsor

Daniel H. Falvey, age 31, of East Hartford, was charged on Thursday, March 28, on an active warrant and charged with larceny and issuing a bad check.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, Falvey's arrest stems from a January investigation in which police found he used several forged checks from an East Hartford business to purchase the items at Costco.

Falvey was released on a $10,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, April 17.

