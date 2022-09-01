Woman Airlifted After I-84 Pileup Crash In West Hartford

One person was injured and airlifted following a three-vehicle crash on I-84 in Connecticut.

The crash took place in West Hartford around 7:20 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 on I-84 eastbound.

According to state police, the crash occurred when Litchfield County resident Amanda Maud, age 20, of Winsted, driving a Ford Fiesta, plowed into the back of a Hyduani Tuscon which was slowing down for congested traffic.

The impact caused the Tuscon to crash into a Honda Odyssey, police said.

Only Maud, who was ticketed for allegedly causing the crash, was injured, state police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.