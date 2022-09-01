Woman Airlifted After I-84 Pileup Crash In West Hartford

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-84 in West Hartford.
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-84 in West Hartford.

One person was injured and airlifted following a three-vehicle crash on I-84 in Connecticut.

The crash took place in West Hartford around 7:20 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 on I-84 eastbound.

According to state police, the crash occurred when Litchfield County resident Amanda Maud, age 20, of Winsted, driving a Ford Fiesta, plowed into the back of a Hyduani Tuscon which was slowing down for congested traffic.

The impact caused the Tuscon to crash into a Honda Odyssey, police said.

Only Maud, who was ticketed for allegedly causing the crash, was injured, state police said.

The crash is under investigation. 

