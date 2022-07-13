Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: CT Motorcyclist Seriously Injured By Juvenile Driving Lexus, Police Say
Police & Fire

Windsor Man Who Threatened To Kill Hospital Staff Prevented From Owning Gun, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mount Sinai Hospital, Hartford.
Mount Sinai Hospital, Hartford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man who told his therapist he intended on killing staff members at an area hospital was prevented from purchasing guns.

Hartford County resident Connor Zawasky, age 24, of Windsor, was charged on Tuesday, July 12, and charged with threatening.

The incident began on Wednesday, June 8, when Zawasky told his counselor that he intended on obtaining a pistol permit and buying a gun to kill staff members at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the New Windsor Police.

Following his arrest, Zawasky turned himself in at police headquarters and was processed and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. 

Zawasky was also served with a risk protection order which bars him from buying, receiving, or possessing a firearm, ammunition, or a deadly weapon until a court hearing, Cleverdon said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.