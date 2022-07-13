Windsor Man Who Threatened To Kill Hospital Staff Prevented From Owning Gun, Police Say

A Connecticut man who told his therapist he intended on killing staff members at an area hospital was prevented from purchasing guns.

Hartford County resident Connor Zawasky, age 24, of Windsor, was charged on Tuesday, July 12, and charged with threatening.

The incident began on Wednesday, June 8, when Zawasky told his counselor that he intended on obtaining a pistol permit and buying a gun to kill staff members at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the New Windsor Police.

Following his arrest, Zawasky turned himself in at police headquarters and was processed and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

Zawasky was also served with a risk protection order which bars him from buying, receiving, or possessing a firearm, ammunition, or a deadly weapon until a court hearing, Cleverdon said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 27.

