Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield
Police & Fire

Police Release IDs, New Info After Suspicious Deaths Of Man, Woman In East Granby

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the double shooting deaths.
The area of the double shooting deaths. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

Police have identified a Connecticut man and woman who were killed in a suspicious shooting at a home.

The two were discovered in a Hartford County home around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28 in East Granby on Wynding Hills Road, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers and East Granby Officers responded to the residence, where they located two adults, identified as Thomas Jacius, age 49, and Doreen Jacius, age 48, addresses unknown at this time, with apparent gunshot wounds, state police said.

Officials said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based on initial findings, these are considered suspicious deaths and the Central District Major Crime Squad has assumed the investigation," the department said.

Police say it has been determined that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.