Police Release IDs, New Info After Suspicious Deaths Of Man, Woman In East Granby

Police have identified a Connecticut man and woman who were killed in a suspicious shooting at a home.

The two were discovered in a Hartford County home around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28 in East Granby on Wynding Hills Road, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers and East Granby Officers responded to the residence, where they located two adults, identified as Thomas Jacius, age 49, and Doreen Jacius, age 48, addresses unknown at this time, with apparent gunshot wounds, state police said.

Officials said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based on initial findings, these are considered suspicious deaths and the Central District Major Crime Squad has assumed the investigation," the department said.

Police say it has been determined that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

