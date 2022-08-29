Contact Us
Suspicious East Granby Shooting Leaves Man, Woman Dead

Kathy Reakes
The area of the double shooting deaths.
The area of the double shooting deaths. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A man and a woman were shot and killed in what police are calling  "suspicious deaths."

The two were discovered in a Hartford County home in East Granby around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28 on Wynding Hills Road, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Preliminary information says troopers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots, state police said.

Troopers and East Granby Officers responded to the residence, where they located two adults, a male, and a woman, with apparent gunshot wounds. Both adults were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

"Based on initial findings, these are considered suspicious deaths and the Central District Major Crime Squad has assumed the investigation," the department said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released as next-of-kin notifications are still underway. 

Police say it has been determined that there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

