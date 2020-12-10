Most Stolen Cars Recovered In Hartford Are From These 15 Towns

Amid a wave of vehicle break-ins and thefts, Hartford Police have issued new data about where stolen cars recovered in the city are coming from.

The top three places where cars-that-were-recovered-in-Hartford came from are East Hartford, West Hartford, and New Britain.

Hartford Police released a list of the top15 places from where stolen cars found in Hartford have come from since the first day of 2019 through now.

Nearly 675 stolen vehicles recovered in Hartford are from the top 15 towns.

And the top locations from which stolen cars wind up in Hartford are:

East Hartford - 120 vehicles recovered since Jan. 1, 2019

West Hartford - 89 vehicles recovered

New Britain - 70

Manchester - 69

Bloomfield - 42

Windsor - 41

Glastonbury - 39

Bristol - 39

Wethersfield - 37

Newington - 35

Enfield - 33

Meriden - 26

South Windsor - 25

Middletown - 25

Southington - 23.

Hartford Police released the list on its Twitter feed with a stern warning: “Lock your cars, take your fobs” inside every night.

And a reminder: “Hey suburbia, this goes double for you.”

