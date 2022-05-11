Man Wanted For Vandalizing Public, Private Areas In Bristol

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly vandalized several public and private areas with spray paint in Connecticut.

The incident took place in Hartford County in Bristol within the past several days.

The man used black spray paint to vandalize several public and private properties, Bristol Police said.

The suspect may be someone local due to him walking in the area, they added.

If you recognize the suspect call 860-584-3000 x3265 or aleciurato@bristolct.gov.

Refer to case number 22-3265.

