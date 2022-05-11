Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Vandalizing Public, Private Areas In Bristol

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for vandalizing property with spray paint.
Know him? Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for vandalizing property with spray paint. Photo Credit: Bristol Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly vandalized several public and private areas with spray paint in Connecticut.

The incident took place in Hartford County in Bristol within the past several days.

The man used black spray paint to vandalize several public and private properties, Bristol Police said.

The suspect may be someone local due to him walking in the area, they added.

If you recognize the suspect call 860-584-3000 x3265 or aleciurato@bristolct.gov.

Refer to case number 22-3265.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.