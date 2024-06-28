Fair 69°

Patriarch Of Family-Owned Kaoud Oriental Rugs Dies

The patriarch of a family-owned Connecticut business that became well-known from television commercials and billboards is being remembered for the large impact he left on his loved ones and countless others.

Abe Kaoud, the founder of Kaoud Oriental Rugs in West Hartford and Manchester. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Facebook via Charlie Kaoud
Ben Crnic
Abe Kaoud, who owned the Kaoud Oriental Rugs business with his sons, Maurice and Charlie, died on Wednesday night, June 26, according to an announcement from Charlie Kaoud. 

Kaoud died peacefully while surrounded by his family, his son said. 

The founder of Kaoud Oriental Rugs, Kaoud ran the business for 69 years, building it into New England's largest importer and retailer of handmade oriental rugs from across the globe, according to the business's website. 

The brand, which has locations in the Hartford County municipalities of West Hartford and Manchester, became iconic from television commercials and billboards, many of which featured appearances from Kaoud and his sons. 

"Dad was a pillar of strength and wisdom in all our lives, and his presence will be missed," Charlie Kaoud wrote in his announcement on social media, adding, "We are grateful for the moments we shared and the love he gave us all." 

A service for Kaoud will be held on Tuesday, July 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at 662 Savin Ave. 

