Abe Kaoud, who owned the Kaoud Oriental Rugs business with his sons, Maurice and Charlie, died on Wednesday night, June 26, according to an announcement from Charlie Kaoud.

Kaoud died peacefully while surrounded by his family, his son said.

The founder of Kaoud Oriental Rugs, Kaoud ran the business for 69 years, building it into New England's largest importer and retailer of handmade oriental rugs from across the globe, according to the business's website.

The brand, which has locations in the Hartford County municipalities of West Hartford and Manchester, became iconic from television commercials and billboards, many of which featured appearances from Kaoud and his sons.

"Dad was a pillar of strength and wisdom in all our lives, and his presence will be missed," Charlie Kaoud wrote in his announcement on social media, adding, "We are grateful for the moments we shared and the love he gave us all."

A service for Kaoud will be held on Tuesday, July 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at 662 Savin Ave.

