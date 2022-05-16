Man Killed In Fiery Manchester Crash, Police Say

Contact Us
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued As Strong System With Damaging Winds Targets Region
Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County man died in a fiery single-vehicle car crash.

It happened in Hartford County around 2:13 a.m., Sunday, May 15 in Manchester.

Diyar Muhammad Hamad, age 24, of Shelton, was killed after Manchester Police responded to the area of Center and Fairview streets for a report of a crash with injuries, said Lt. Ryan Shea, of the Manchester Police. 

Responding personnel arrived and found a one-car motor vehicle crash with a heavily damaged vehicle on fire and into the building wall of 600 Center St., Shea said.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and the Hamad was trapped in the vehicle, he added.

The fire was extinguished by the fire department and Hamad was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Center Street where it left the roadway in the area of Olcott Street went through a utility pole, a fence, then into the wall of the building, Shea said.

"Speed appears to be a factor in this collision," he added.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact Officer Ashley Skolnik at 860-645-5560.

