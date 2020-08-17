Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Homeowner Confronts Man Allegedly Ransacking Neighborhood Cars; Gets Punched

Kristin Palpini
Milford Police have arrested a man that allegedly punched a homeowner who confronted him mid-robbery.
Milford  (CT) Police have arrested a man that allegedly punched a homeowner who confronted him mid-robbery.

Christopher Wenzloff, 29, of Wethersfield, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 15, on the charges of criminal attempt robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and breach of peace, police said.

A woman was also arrested at the scene:

Leann Ciaramella, 33, of Milford, was arrested on the charges of criminal attempt robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police responded to a report of a possible burglary, Aug. 15, around 6:45 a.m. on Berwyn Street. A homeowner allegedly saw Wenzloff and/or Ciaramella breaking into a vehicle and went to confront them. At this time, Wenzloff allegedly punched the homeowner in the side of the face, police said. 

Bond was set at $10,000.

