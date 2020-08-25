Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Good Boy, Yodel! CT Police Dog Makes Big Drug Bust

Kristin Palpini
A police dog named Yodel made a huge drug bust on I-91 on Thursday, Aug. 20.
A police dog named Yodel made a huge drug bust on I-91 on Thursday, Aug. 20. Photo Credit: CT State Police

A police dog named Yodel made a huge drug bust on I-91 on Thursday, Aug. 20.

During a routine traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Meriden, police had Yodel, a narcotics detective dog, walk around the vehicle. The dog indicated the presence of narcotics, police said. Officers allegedly discovered a suitcase with more than 2 kilograms of cocaine inside.

The Texas driver was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell and is being held on a $250,00 bond. 

