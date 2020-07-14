Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Enfield Drug Bust Confiscates Large Crack and Cocaine Stash

Kristin Palpini
Police confiscated 830 grams of crack and powder cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia (all pictured here) when they served a search warrant at a Tariff Street home, July 14.
Police in Enfield have confiscated 830 grams of crack cocaine and powder  during an early morning bust, police said.

On Tuesday, July 14, at about 5:30 a.m., members of the Enfield Police Department, DEA Task Force, and Springfield Narcotics Bureau executed a search and seizure warrant for 100 Tariff Street.

Police said the search was conducted without incident and that is when the 830 grams of crack and powder cocaine was confiscated, along with drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the home's resident, Christopher M. Jenkins, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $250,000.

