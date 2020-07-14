Enfield Drug Bust Confiscates Large Crack and Cocaine Stash

Police in Enfield have confiscated 830 grams of crack cocaine and powder during an early morning bust, police said.

On Tuesday, July 14, at about 5:30 a.m., members of the Enfield Police Department, DEA Task Force, and Springfield Narcotics Bureau executed a search and seizure warrant for 100 Tariff Street.

Police said the search was conducted without incident and that is when the 830 grams of crack and powder cocaine was confiscated, along with drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the home's resident, Christopher M. Jenkins, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $250,000.

