East Hartford Man Reported Missing By Family Found Dead In Glastonbury

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
The area where the missing man's car was found.
The area where the missing man's car was found. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps

A missing Connecticut man who had been the subject of a Silver Alert has been found dead.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who was reported missing by his family, said Office Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.

Caruso said after a lengthy investigation and assistance from several jurisdictions, Wilmes was found dead on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Glastonbury.

"As of this time, there are no signs of criminal activity," Caruso said.

The Glastonbury Police Department will be leading the death investigation but has not provided information regarding where Wilmes was found and by whom.

According to multiple reports, Wilmes' vehicle was found locked at the Longo Open Space in Glastonbury. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

