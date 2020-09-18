Body Of Missing Boater Recovered With Aid Of Water-Sniffing K9

Emergency responders have recovered the body of a missing boater from Dark Brook Reservoir.

The body was discovered on the morning of Friday, Sept. 18.

At a little after 11 a.m., Auburn Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson announced the discovery of the body in the Auburn lake. The man was first reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The man was found with the help of a police K9 who had been trained to find human remains, even in water. The dog got on a boat, sniffed around, and found a suspicious spot in the lake. Divers investigated the area and soon found the body, Johnson said.

The missing man's family has been notified, but he is not being publicly identified at this time, Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.