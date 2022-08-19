44-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Wrong Way Under Influence On South Windsor Roadway

A Connecticut man was nabbed for driving drunk after police stopped him for driving in the wrong direction on a busy highway.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, in South Winsor on Route 5.

Israel Sanchez-Vilchis, age 44, of New Britain was arrested after South Windsor Police received a “be on the lookout” from East Hartford Police regarding a vehicle driving the wrong way on Route 5 near the town line, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the New Windsor Police.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Route 5 near the I-291 on-ramps and identified Sanches-Vilchis as the driver, he said.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Sanchez-Vilchis was under the influence of alcohol, Cleverdon said.

He consented to the field sobriety tests, which he subsequently failed, he added.

Sanchez-Vilchis was taken into custody and charged with DUI and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.