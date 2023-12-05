Police Asking For Help Tracking Down SVU Used In Bloomfield Homicide

The incident took place in Hartford County around 8:50 a.m., Monday, Dec. 4 at the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Cottage Grove Road in the Town of Bloomfield.

According to Capt. Stephen Hajdasz of the Bloomfield Police, at the time of the homicide, the white Hyundai Tucson with a GLS trim package possibly had a rear registration plate from South Carolina JDD955, however, the SUV was captured on camera in the area after the homicide occurred with no rear registration plate on it.

The suspect in the homicide is described as a tall Black male with a slim build in his early 20s who got back in the Hyundai and fled southbound on Bloomfield Avenue, Hajdasz said.

The Bloomfield Police Department is continuing to seek witnesses who observed the shooting and who might have seen the suspect.

If you witnessed the incident, have video surveillance that captured it, or have information about the vehicle or suspect involved, please contact the Bloomfield Police Department, at 860-242-5501.

Area residents and businesses are also being asked to review any video surveillance they might have during the morning hours of Monday, Dec. 4, that would have captured the suspect vehicle.

