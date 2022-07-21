Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

A severe round of storms knocked out power to thousands of Connecticut residents on Thursday afternoon, July 21.

At 5 p.m., Eversource is reporting 2,245 without power statewide.

The most outages are in Plymouth (473) and Watertown (246) in Litchfield County, Wolcott (255) in New Haven County, and Wethersfield (238), and Southington (203) in Hartford County,

United Illuminating is reporting one outage in its coverage area.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

