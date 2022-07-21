Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: 3 Teens Charged With Assault In Fight Related To Fatal Stabbing Of CT HS Athlete
News

Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Eversource power outage map at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
The Eversource power outage map at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Photo Credit: Eversource

A severe round of storms knocked out power to thousands of Connecticut residents on Thursday afternoon, July 21.

At 5 p.m., Eversource is reporting 2,245 without power statewide.

The most outages are in Plymouth (473) and Watertown (246) in Litchfield County, Wolcott (255) in New Haven County, and Wethersfield (238), and Southington (203) in Hartford County,

United Illuminating is reporting one outage in its coverage area.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.