Silver Alert: 14-Year-Old Goes Missing In CT, Needs Daily Medication

A silver alert has been issued for Jowell Santiago, age 14, who has been missing from Manchester for several days.
A silver alert has been issued for Jowell Santiago, age 14, who has been missing from Manchester for several days. Photo Credit: Manchester Police

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy from Hartford County who has been missing for several days. 

A silver alert has been issued for Manchester resident Jowell Santiago, age 14, who has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, according to the Manchester Police Department. 

Santiago is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black, red, and white puffy winter coat. 

He needs to take medication daily, police said. 

Anyone with information as to Santiago's whereabouts should contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500. 

