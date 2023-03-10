Silver Alert: 14-Year-Old Goes Missing In CT, Needs Daily Medication

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy from Hartford County who has been missing for several days.

A silver alert has been issued for Manchester resident Jowell Santiago, age 14, who has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Santiago is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black, red, and white puffy winter coat.

He needs to take medication daily, police said.

Anyone with information as to Santiago's whereabouts should contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.