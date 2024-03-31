It happened in Hartford County at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, March 20 on I-91 in Rocky Hill.

A 2024 Volvo 999 was traveling southbound, north of Exit 22S, in the center lane of three, and a 2018 Acura TLX Tech was traveling directly behind in the center lane, Connecticut State Police said.

For an unknown reason, the Acura collided with the rear of the Volvo, and a third vehicle, a 2018 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec, collided with the other Acura.

The Acura TLX Tech A-Spec then veered into the right shoulder, collided with the metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder, went across all lanes of traffic, and collided with the metal beam guardrail in the left shoulder, according to state police.

It then entered the grassy center median, rolled over, and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grassy center median.

The other Acura collided with the metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the right shoulder.

The Volva came to a controlled final rest in the right shoulder.

D’andre Charles, age 25, of East Hartford, the driver of the Acura TLX Tech A-Spec, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, a 37-year-old New York City woman from Brooklyn, declined medical treatment at the scene and reported he was not injured. The car sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The operator of the Acura TLX Tech, an 18-year-old East Hartford woman, and two of the occupants, suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment.

The two other occupants in the car declined medical treatment at the scene and reported they were not injured.

Both Acuras involved in the crash were towed from the scene.

This case remains under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

