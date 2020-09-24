Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Schools Lockdown Lifted, Gun Recovered, Two In Custody

Kristin Palpini
The gun and ammunition pictured here were seized following a lockdown at two Hartford schools. The lockdown was a precaution after a shooter in the area was reported, Sept. 24. Two men are in custody.
The gun and ammunition pictured here were seized following a lockdown at two Hartford schools. The lockdown was a precaution after a shooter in the area was reported, Sept. 24. Two men are in custody.

A lockdown at two schools has been lifted and a gun has been recovered following an emergency, Thursday, Sept. 24.

At around 12:30 p.m., Hartford Police said the lockdown at Kinsella and Sport & Medical Sciences Academy had been lifted.

Two people are in custody, police said, and one gun was recovered as well as dozens of rounds of ammunition.

The arrests were not made on the school property, police said.

“Incident appears not to have anything to do with the schools other than general area,” Hartford Police said.

Kinsella School is on Van Block Avenue.

Sport & Medical Science Academy is on Huyshope.

The lockdown was initiated around 11 a.m. when police received reports of an armed individual in the area, police said.

Two other Hartford schools were locked down six days ago due to the threat of a shooter in the area. As was the case on Sept. 24, the Sept. 18 lockdown was precautionary, police said.

