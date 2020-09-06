Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Nearly 4,000 Students In Two Large CT Cities Have Not Declared Back-To-School Plans

Kristin Palpini
Public schools in two large CT cities are reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Public schools in two large CT cities are reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Photo Credit: Jill Carlson (jillcarlson.org)

Thousands of surprises are anticipated for the first day of school in Hartford and Waterbury where 10 percent of families are yet to inform districts of their students’ education plans.

Public schools in these cities are reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Without knowing the number of students physically attending classes, administrators are having a hard time determining how to socially distance students, and much equipment is needed.

Waterbury Superintendent Verna Ruffin said the district is missing information on 2,000 students’ back-to-school plans, according to NBC Connecticut.

Due to COVID-19, families with school-aged students are having to decide whether their students should return to in-person classes, attend school remotely, do a hybrid of the two, or switch to a home school program separate from the district’s curricula.

In Hartford, there are about 1,800 students with educational plans district administrators are waiting to hear about.

