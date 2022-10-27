Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound.

The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27.

According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a car versus a telephone pole in front of of the Noodles & Company on Queen Street.

Shortly after midnight, Southington Police responded to the report of the crash, police said.

Arriving officers found the occupant, identified as New Haven County resident Jose L. Principe, of Waterbury, unresponsive and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Egan said.

While being treated, medical providers discovered Principe had sustained a gunshot wound to his back, unknown if it was a contributing factor related to the crash, Egan added.

Principe’s body will be transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

Egan said a second man, New Haven County resident Victor R. Perez, age 43, of Meriden, was arrested by police in the area and is believed to have a possible connection to the incident.

Perez is being held on a $750,000 bond and was charged with criminal possession of a pistol and interfering with officers.

Queen Street southbound remains closed to allow for the police investigation between Aircraft Road and Interstate Parkway, police said. Northbound is open; however, drivers are asked to seek another route while investigators continue to work the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Southington Police at (860) 621-0101

