Lamont Cuts Funding For CT Independent Living Centers

Independent living centers in Connecticut are facing cuts as the state works its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that funding to the state’s five independent living centers could be slashed by upwards of 10 percent, despite the good work that has been done at those facilities during the pandemic to assist residents.

When proposing the potential funding cuts, Lamont made note that the money will be made back and redistributed to the centers once funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan reach Connecticut.

Officials said that independent living enters have been underfunded by more than $2 million before the pandemic, with Lamont proposing approximately $62,000 more in cuts. State funding this year was $613,000, or approximately $122,000 per center.

Independent living centers have been essential in helping some residents get out of nursing homes and into a safer environment. Workers at those facilities have also been instrumental in helping residents shop for food and basic items, as well as getting them vaccinated for COVID-19.

In total, approximately 350,000 individuals with disabilities are currently housed in independent living centers.

“We’ve got significant federal resources,” Lamont said. “We’re going to be putting emphasis on not-for-profits like them, and I think they’re going to see significant funding over the next two years.”

