Breaking News: Storm Potential Will Last For Days In Region; Multiple Tropical Storms Now Linger In Atlantic
News

Hartford Students Get New Back To School Schedule Following Cyber Attack

Kristin Palpini
Many Hartford public education students will be starting school today - one day later than anticipated following a cyber attack on the district.
Many Hartford public education students will be starting school today - one day later than anticipated following a cyber attack on the district. Photo Credit: Pixabay.com

Many Hartford public education students will be starting school today - one day later than anticipated following a cyber attack on the district.

The Hartford School District will have students return to school in phases this week now that the computer system has been restored, according to a letter to the school community on Sept. 8. The district has about 20,000 students.

On Wed., Sept. 9, grades 3-5, 7, and 9 will return.

On Thurs., Sept. 10, grades Pre-K-2, 6, 8, and 10-12 (group A) will go back to school

On Fri. Sept. 11, anyone who hasn’t gone back yet in grades Pre-K-9, and grades 10-12 (group B).

“We regret the unexpected delay and deeply appreciate your patience and flexibility as we resume our places to welcome all our students back to school,” the letter from Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said.

Metro Hartford Information Services said that no student or employee personal data was accessed during the breach.

The matter is being investigated by Hartford Police and the FBI.

