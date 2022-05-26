Hartford Drug Dealer Busted With 250 Bags Of Heroin, Fentanyl Sentenced

A Connecticut man will spend more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm possession charges.

Hartford resident Maico Turell, age 49, was sentenced to 30 months, or 2.5 years, behind bars Tuesday, May 24, in federal court in Hartford.

Undercover police busted Turell in December 2020 when he sold them “distribution quantities” of heroin and fentanyl on two seperate occasions at his Franklin Avenue home, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Connecticut.

A court-authorized search of his home turned up a loaded 9mm semiautomatic firearm, a 9mm magazine, additional ammunition, and nearly $18,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

When Turell arrived home a short time later, police discovered he was carrying 250 bags of heroin and fentanyl, according to prosecutors. They later found more drugs inside his car.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It has been tied to a growing number of overdose deaths across the United States in recent years, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Prosecutors said Turell is no stranger to the criminal justice system, with prior state convictions for robbery, burglary, and drug offenses.

As such, he was not allowed to possess a gun. Federal law also barred him from carrying guns or ammunition across state lines.

Turrel pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to his time in prison, a judge ordered that he complete three years of supervised release.

