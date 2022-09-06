Hartford Detective Arrested Following Off-Duty Shooting, Police Say

A Connecticut police detective was arrested for allegedly shooting a person in the hand while off-duty.

Harford Police Department Det. Gregory Thomas, age 39, of Wolcott, was arrested and charged in New Haven County in connection to a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday, Sept. 4.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police Department, officers responded to the area of Kingsley Court just before 5 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left hand, Bessette said.

The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was treated for injuries and released later that day.

Bessette said an investigation found the victim was involved in an earlier altercation at 50 Society Hill Road with Thomas and it is believed Thomas shot the victim.

Officers were able to locate Thomas and he was charged with the following offenses:

Assault

Disorderly conduct

Interfering with a 911 call.

Thomas posted a $20,000 bond and was released.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said was immediately placed on suspension by the Hartford Police Department.

"His current status is suspended without pay," Boisvert said. "The Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division will conduct an administrative investigation into the actions of Detective Thomas."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

