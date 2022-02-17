Eversource Urges Customers To Prepare For Rain, Wind Storn

Eversource has urged customers to prepare for a storm that is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to the region.

A storm is expected to arrive in this region the night of Thursday, Feb. 17 and continue through Friday morning, Feb. 18.

The energy company announced on Thursday that it is positioning line and tree crews across Connecticut and bringing in additional crews from other states to respond to any damage or outages the storm causes.

“The high winds expected with this storm have the potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages and we’re planning accordingly,” said Eversource President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan. “We’ve gone through our storm checklists and we’re fully stocked with utility poles, wire, transformers and other necessary materials.

"Crews will be staged around the state with a heavy emphasis in the areas expecting the highest winds – so they’re ready to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The company urged customers to assemble or restock storm kits with items such as:

Flashlights

Batteries

Water

Non-perishable foods

Pet food

Needed medications

Electronic devices should also be fully charged ahead of the storm, and residents are urged to create emergency plans, Eversource said.

Residents should also stay away from downed wires and report them to 911, the company said.

Outages can be reported online here or by calling 800-286-2000.

