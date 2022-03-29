Contact Us
Cyberattack Targets Bradley Airport's Website

Zak Failla
The Bradley International Airport in Connecticut was targeted by a cyberattacker, according to the state’s Airport Authority.

Officials announced that there was an external attempt to crash the Windsor Locks airport’s website on Tuesday, March 29, though there was no confirmed data breach.

The distributed denial-of-service attack is currently being monitored, but the website remains live, they said.

According to Cloudfare, a distributed denial-of-service attack involves hackers looking to disrupt a website by flooding it with superfluous Internet traffic.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, the incident was isolated to just the airport’s website, and there was no impact on any airport operations.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

