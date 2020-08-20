Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: UConn Football Calls Time Out After Players Contract Virus

Kristin Palpini
The UConn Football team has called for a time-out after six of its players came down with COVID-19.
The University of Connecticut announced Thursday, Aug. 20, that the football players had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the students are in quarantine.

“We feel that temporarily pausing football activities is the best course of action for the team and the campus,” said David Benedict, UConn’s director of athletics.

Players not in quarantine will continue some training while observing social distancing.

Many fall college and university sports teams are deciding to postpone games or cancel a season due to concerns that close contact via sports may spread COVID-19.

