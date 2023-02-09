Child Porn: East Hartford Man Gets 22-Year Sentence For Video Recording Sexual Assault

A Connecticut resident has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 12 for more than two years and video recording the crimes.

Saeed Mustapha Moussa, age 33, a citizen of Ghana last residing in East Hartford, was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography, said Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in September 2020, East Hartford Police received a report that Moussa’s cell phone contained videos of Moussa engaging in sexual activity with a young child.

East Hartford Police conducted a court-authorized search of Moussa’s residence and seized his cell phone, computer equipment, and computer storage media, court documents show.

Investigators also executed a search warrant on Google for the contents of Moussa’s Google Photos account. The cell phone and Google Photos account contained videos, taken between 2018 and 2020, of Moussa sexually assaulting a girl who was under the age of 12, the US Attorney's Office said.

Moussa has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on October 27, 2020. On Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, he pleaded guilty in federal court to the production of child pornography.

Moussa faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term,

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.