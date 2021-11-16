CT Resident Admits To Filming Sexual Assault Of Child

A 31-year-old Connecticut resident has pleaded guilty to a child exploitation offense related to his sexual assault of a child.

Saeed Mustapha Moussa, a citizen of Ghana who last resided in East Hartford, pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 15, to one count of production of child pornography, according to Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

In September 2020, East Hartford Police received a report that Moussa had videos on his cell phone which showed him engaging in sexual activity with a child, Boyle said.

Police searched Moussa's home and seized his cell phone, computer equipment and computer storage media.

Investigators also searched his Google Photos account.

The US Attorney's Office said the cell phone and Google Photos account contained videos, taken between 2018 and 2020, which showed Moussa sexually assaulting a girl who was born in 2012.

Boyle said Moussa is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2022.

He has been detained since he was arrested on related state charges on Oct. 27, 2020, the US Attorney's Office reported.

The US Attorney's Office said the case was investigated by the following agencies:

Homeland Security Investigations

The East Hartford Police Department

The West Chester Township (Ohio) Police Department

Cases of child exploitation can be reported here.

