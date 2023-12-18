New Update: Nearly 60K Remain Without Power In CT; Here's Latest Rundown

As of Monday, Dec. 18 around 5 p.m., just over 56,800 customers in the state remain in the dark, according to Eversource and United Illuminated.

The town with the most outages is currently Killingly in Windham County, where 3,096 customers are without power. The other towns in the state with the most remaining outages:

Ashford, with 1,231;

Brooklyn, with 1,505;

Canterbury, with 1,134;

Cheshire, with 2,191;

Colchester, with 1,507;

East Haddam, with 1,046;

Griswold, with 1,068;

Mansfield, with 1,379;

Plainfield, with 1,484;

Redding, with 1,496;

Ridgefield, with 1,161;

Salem, with 1,053;

Sterling, with 1,355;

Tolland, with 1,123;

Woodstock, with 1,997.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.