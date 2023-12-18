Light Rain 53°

New Update: Nearly 60K Remain Without Power In CT; Here's Latest Rundown

As a potent storm system that battered Connecticut with gusty winds and downpours pushes off the coast, almost 60,000 residents are still without electricity thanks to downed trees and tree limbs. 

<p>The Eversource outage map as of Monday, Dec. 18 around 5 p.m.&nbsp;</p>

As of Monday, Dec. 18 around 5 p.m., just over 56,800 customers in the state remain in the dark, according to Eversource and United Illuminated. 

The town with the most outages is currently Killingly in Windham County, where 3,096 customers are without power. The other towns in the state with the most remaining outages: 

  • Ashford, with 1,231;
  • Brooklyn, with 1,505;
  • Canterbury, with 1,134;
  • Cheshire, with 2,191;
  • Colchester, with 1,507;
  • East Haddam, with 1,046;
  • Griswold, with 1,068;
  • Mansfield, with 1,379;
  • Plainfield, with 1,484;
  • Redding, with 1,496;
  • Ridgefield, with 1,161;
  • Salem, with 1,053;
  • Sterling, with 1,355;
  • Tolland, with 1,123;
  • Woodstock, with 1,997. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

