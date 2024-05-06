Light Rain 45°

Man Found Shot To Dead In East Hartford Park

Police in Connecticut are investigating after a Hispanic man was found shot to death at a popular park.

Wickham Park, the site of the shooting.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Hartford County around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, May 5, at Wickham Park in East Hartford.

According to Officer Marc Caruso of the East Hartford Police, the unidentified man was found behind 1211 Tolland St., in the park shot to death. 

The man has not been identified.

"It is still an active investigation at this time," Caruso said. "There does not appear to be any danger to the community."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

