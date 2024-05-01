Light Rain 45°

South Windsor Woman Nabbed For Keying Car, Cops Say

A Connecticut woman was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly keyed a car in a grocery store parking lot.

Mimi L. Fluharty

Photo Credit: South Windsor Police
Kathy Reakes
Hartford County resident Mimi L. Fluharty, age 62, of South Windsor, was arrested on Tuesday, April 30, for an incident in February at the Stop & Shop at 1739 Ellington Road in South Windsor. 

According to Lt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, Fluharty turned herself in to police after being caught on video surveillance causing the damage.

She was released on a $1,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 15.

