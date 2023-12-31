Overcast 37°

Man, 30, Poses As South Windsor Landlord, Demands Money From Resident, Police Say

A 30-year-old man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a Connecticut home posing as a fake landlord.

Precious C. Okorie

Photo Credit: South Windsor Police
Kathy Reakes
Hampden County resident Precious C. Okorie, age 30, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested around 4:40 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28 in South Windsor, Connecticut. 

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, Okorie broke into a home and remained there while the resident and her two children were present as part of a fake landlord-tenant dispute.

An investigation into the incident found that Okorie created and forged leasing documents using a fake identity in an attempt to get the victim to pay him rent which he was not entitled to, Cleverdon said.

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of risk of injury to a child
  • Burglary
  • Criminal trespass
  • Criminal attempt at larceny
  • Identity theft
  • Criminal impersonation, forgery
  • Criminal misrepresentation

Okorie was released on a $100,000 surety bond.

