Man, 30, Poses As South Windsor Landlord, Demands Money From Resident, Police Say

Hampden County resident Precious C. Okorie, age 30, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested around 4:40 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28 in South Windsor, Connecticut.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, Okorie broke into a home and remained there while the resident and her two children were present as part of a fake landlord-tenant dispute.

An investigation into the incident found that Okorie created and forged leasing documents using a fake identity in an attempt to get the victim to pay him rent which he was not entitled to, Cleverdon said.

He was charged with:

Two counts of risk of injury to a child

Burglary

Criminal trespass

Criminal attempt at larceny

Identity theft

Criminal impersonation, forgery

Criminal misrepresentation

Okorie was released on a $100,000 surety bond.

