Popular Granby Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location In Hartford

Open for only five weeks, a new restaurant in Connecticut is just the spot to watch the game with friends while noshing on good food and drinks.

Four Dads Pub in Hartford, an off-shoot of the original in Granby, is quickly gaining a reputation as the place to head to with friends and family for a pizza or a burger, along with a beer, or some high-dollar bourbon.

Started by, well four dads, who wanted a spot to kick back with friends and family, the restaurant reminds you of a Cheers atmosphere where fun and good food are the norms, according to online reviewers and local foodies.

"Stopped in here with a group of friends yesterday to check out the new Four Dads Pub in Hartford," said Megan K.Elite on Yelp. "Absolutely delish spot! We split the garlic knots which they come out piping hot and ohhh sooooo yummy. I went with the Philly cheesesteak salad and whew those banana peppers on top have a KICK."

The menu features all the "feel good" favorites including pizza, wings, burgers, sandwiches, meatball subs, fries, and lots of appetizers.

A big draw is a bar that offers a vast lineup of the regular label and craft beers as well as top-notch cocktails and top-shelf bourbons.

Also offers live music on select nights. Note: lots of people mentioned that nice open windows that let the fresh air in.

Another note: Many said the interior is a little dark but inviting.

The restaurant is located at 114 Asylum St., Hartford.

Call 860-969-6128.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.